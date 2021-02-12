You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Hallmark Channel Brass Give Progress Report On On-Screen Representation Following Criticism & Top Executive Change

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Trevor Noah Says Impeachment Presentation Is Full Of ‘Blues Clues’

Trevor Noah
Comedy Central

Shocking, never-before-seen footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was spotlighted in the final day of Democratic prosecution of President Trump’s impeachment hearings. It showed, Trevor Noah said, “How close some Senators came to meeting the world’s worst tour group.”

Some Senators tried to blend in, Noah claimed. Mitt Romney, considered “the Mormon AOC,” was among them, he said. And he must have joined in as the insurrectionists loudly proclaimed that they were following the President’s orders in their incursion.

“Guys, come on,” Noah said. “Don’t quote Trump in the middle of the riots. You gotta play the game. Overall, these videos make it pretty obvious Trump incited the riots. Even that dog from Blues Clues is like, “I need a challenge here, guys.”

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad