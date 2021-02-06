Trevor Bauer, NL Cy Young Winner, Comes Home To Sign With LA Dodgers

The rich got richer today, as the Los Angeles Dodgers signed the biggest free agent of the winter, bringing home reigning Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer.

Born in Santa Clarita, Calif., Bauer grew up in North Hollywood and pitched for UCLA before going pro. He reportedly rejected a larger offer from the New York Mets to join the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

Bauer agreed to a three-year, $102-million contact that includes opt-outs after 2021, during which he’ll earn $40 million, and 2022, when he can draw a $45-million salary. The average annual value of those two years tops previous record-holder Gerrit Cole, allegedly a rival to Bauer.

“This season is about adding to our legacy,” Bauer said, in a YouTube video he tweeted to his followers. “And I can’t wait, Dodger fans.”

The Dodgers get a pitcher who went 5-4 last year with a 1.73 era in a shortened season, winning the Cy Young Award as the National League’s best hurler.

The 30-year-old Bauer has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds in his career. He’s been an outspoken personality on social media, and allegedly was seeking a large market to help him build his personal brand.