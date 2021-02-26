‘Transplant’: Torri Higginson Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

Torri Higginson, who recurred on the first season of hit Canadian medical drama Transplant, has been elevated to series regular for the upcoming second season. NBC acquired the drama series last year and aired the first season in the fall.

Torri plays Claire Malone, head ER nurse at the fictional York Memorial. Season two will pick up almost immediately where season one left off, with Dr. Bashir Hamed (Hamza Haq) and his fellow residents reeling after Dr. Jed Bishop (John Hannah), the hospital’s Chief of Emergency Medicine, suffered a possible stroke.

CTV announced earlier in February that production on the next season is underway for premiere later this year in Canada. No timetable set yet for the NBC season two launch.

The first season was a huge success ratings-wise for NBC, averaging a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.7 million viewers overall in Live+7.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Higginson’s other previous credits include Syfy’s Dark Matter, and Canadian series This Life. She’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and The Characters Talent Agency.