ABC Unveils Extended First-Look For ‘Home Economics’ Comedy, Produced By & Starring Topher Grace – TCA

ABC released an extended first-look clip for new comedy series Home Economics during the show’s virtual TCA presentation today. The Topher Grace-fronted series premieres on April 7.

Inspired by the real-life experiences from writer and executive producer Michael Colton, the show documents the uncomfortable yet heartwarming relationships of three siblings in very different situations: one in the ultra-rich, one in the middle class and one scraping by.

Co-writer and producer John Aboud said they were looking for the next great family sitcom that included the national conversation surrounding income inequality and thought Colton’s financially diverse family was fit for the part.

The writers observed though there have been many great family dramas, none tackled monetary differences among characters.

“We’ve been fans of Modern Family forever. But when you look at those three families and how those stories intersect… All those guys are rich,” Aboud joked.

Colton added we often see shows about blue-collar families or rich families but none of a family with all strata.

Home Economics also sees Topher Grace’s return to the small screen since his days on That ’70s Show. Though Grace claimed he was initially skeptical about going back, the cast’s chemistry assured his choice in accepting this role.

“I was nervous the first day we started shooting and about 48 hours into it, I became overconfident. The reason is because of these actors that are up here. This is like a dream team,” Grace effused during the virtual TCA session.

The series also stars Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza and Sasheer Zamata.

Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree and JeCobi Swain round out the cast.

Check out the extended first look video above and first look photos below.

Temma Hankin/ABC