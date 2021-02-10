Netflix Series ‘Top Boy’ Casts ‘The Widow’ Actor Howard Charles As Season 2 Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Howard Charles, star of Amazon’s The Widow and BBC’s The Musketeers, has joined the cast of Top Boy for its second season on Netflix.

Deadline hears that Charles will feature as Curtis throughout the season in a subplot involving a Liverpool gang. Top Boy is currently shooting in the UK after its original 2020 production schedule was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The gritty urban drama is created and written by Ronan Bennett, with Cowboy Films producing. The second season is actually the fourth season, given the show first launched on Channel 4 in 2011.

Charles will next feature in Netflix’s Shadow And Bone, which premieres April 23, while he has recently been filming Acorn TV’s British-made crime drama, Whitstable Pearl, which is based on the novels of Julie Wassmer. He is a co-lead in the latter alongside After Life actress Kerry Godliman.

Charles’ other credits include ITV’s Liar and CBS’s The Red Line. He is repped by Paradigm, Grandview, and The Artist Partnership.