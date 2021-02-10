BBC Swoops For BAFTA-Winning Channel 4 Comedy ‘Toast’; Matt Berry’s Character Heads To Hollywood

What We Do In the Shadows actor Matt Berry is to revive his cult character, Steven Toast, after six years — and the comedy has been swooped up by the BBC after it originally aired on Channel 4.

BBC One and iPlayer have commissioned Objective Fiction to make six-part Toast Of Tinseltown (working title), which will spotlights eccentric and arrogant actor Toast as he attempts to become a movie star in Hollywood.

It follows three seasons of the show broadcasting on Channel 4 under the Toast Of London title. Berry, who co-writes the series with Arthur Mathews, won a BAFTA for his performance as Toast in 2015.

Berry said Toast would “very much approve” of the comedy’s move to the BBC, while Mathews added: “Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”

BBC comedy controller Shane Allen said: “This sitcom is one of the stand-out comedy gems of the last decade. His name belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons – Partridge, Brent and Toast.”

Toast Of Tinseltown will be produced in association with former ABC chief Paul Lee’s independent studio wiip. Ben Farrell, Berry, and Mathews executive produce for Objective Fiction, which is part of All3Media-owned Objective Media Group. Lee and David Flynn executive producers for wiip.