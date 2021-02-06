‘Tiny Pretty Things’ Kylie Jefferson Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jefferson, breakout star of Netflix’s hit ballet drama Tiny Pretty Things, has signed with Buchwald for representation.



Tiny Pretty Things takes inspiration from Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra’s book and follows a group of aspiring ballerinas and danseurs as they seek to rid their pre-professional school of scandal and toxicity. Jefferson drew critical praise in her acting debut as the mature drama’s ambitious and dedicated lead Neveah Stroyer.

Jefferson can also be seen in Netflix’s Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and their award-winning version of The Nutcracker.

Los Angeles native Jefferson began training as a ballerina at age four and at six was the youngest student ever accepted into the academy level at the elite Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Culver City, CA. Under Allen’s training, Washington DC’s Kirov Academy of Ballet, and Boston Conservatory, Jefferson has performed on the international stage including The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and the country of Oman.

Jefferson choreographed her first music video for ScHoolboy Q’s “CHopstix” featuring Travis Scott. Her dance has been seen on numerous venues including the 2020 Grammy Awards, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and the NAACP Image Awards.

She continues to be managed by Luber Roklin and attorney Matt Feil.