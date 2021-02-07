Click to Skip Ad
Timothée Chalamet, Winona Ryder Team For ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Homage In Super Bowl Ad

It’s not easy having scissors for hands, as Timothée Chalamet discovers in a Super Bowl ad for Cadillac that pays homage to Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands film.

Winona Ryder returns in the role of Kim, while Chalamet is Edgar Scissorhands, the son of Kim and the original Edward, Johnny Depp.

Edgar’s challenges include inadvertently deflating a football while playing with friends and attracting a field of magnets during a class demonstration. But mom Kim notes her son’s delight in a virtual driving program on his headset, and gifts Edgar a new Cadillac LYRIQ with Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance technology. Now, he can enjoy a drive in the all-electric vehicle without using his hands.

Watch the video for a trip back to 1990, when the original film was released.

 

