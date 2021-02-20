Time’s Up Slams Notion Of Brett Ratner Comeback: “We Have Not – And Will Not – Forget”

The Time’s Up organization, founded as a movement against sexual harassment, has reacted to the announcement that director Brett Ratner intends to return to work in Hollywood.

In November 2017, seven women accused Hollywood filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct, leading Warner Bros to cut off ties with Ratner.

As Deadline reported, Millennium Media is reportedly teaming up with Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment on a Milli Vanilli biopic, and is launching sales ahead of the upcoming virtual EFM. The project would mark Ratner’s first feature directing job since the 2014 Hercules. He has since kept a low profile.

Today, Tina Tchen, the Time’s Up president and CEO, issued a statement condemning the move.

“Time’s Up was born out of the national reckoning on workplace sexual harassment,” said Tchen. “Our movement is a product of countless courageous acts by many survivors, including those who spoke out about what they endured at the hands of Brett Ratner. “Not only did Ratner never acknowledge or apologize for the harm he caused, but he also filed lawsuits in an attempt to silence the voices of survivors who came forward – a tactic right out of the predator’s playbook. You don’t get to go away for a couple years and then resurface and act like nothing happened. We have not – and will not – forget. And Millennium Media shouldn’t either. There should be no comeback. #wewontforgetbrett”

