Timely Gig Economy Documentary ‘The Gig Is Up’ Boarded By Dogwoof – EFM

EXCLUSIVE: London-based sales outfit Dogwoof has acquired world rights to The Gig Is Up, Shannon Walsh’s (H2Oil, Illusions Of Control) latest documentary feature which explores the controversial gig economy.

The acquisition comes off the back of this weekend’s ruling in the UK Supreme Court that Uber drivers must be treated as workers, rather than as self-employed, which has multiple implications for their rights such as minimum wage and holiday pay.

The film takes a deep dive into the gig economy and its various aspects such as zero hours contracts. Aside from Uber, numerous other companies such as Deliveroo, Lyft, and TaskRabbit have been in the spotlight for their practices. By talking to various workers, from couriers to mechanical turks (employed by companies including Uber, Amazon, Deliveroo, Lyft and China’s Hummingbird Delivery), the doc aims to reveal the hidden costs of this new digital economy.

Ina Fichman and Luc Martin-Gousset produced by the feature, which is an Intuitive Pictures and Point du jour Production in association with ARTE France and documentary Channel with the participation of Rogers Group of Funds, Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund, CNC, RTS, Evoke Media, Archer Gray, and Quebec and Canada tax credits.

Dogwoof’s deal, which was negotiated by Oli Harbottle for Dogwoof with Ina Fichman of Intuitive Pictures, does not include first window TV in Canada, France, Germany, and Belgium.

“I am delighted to work with the team of Dogwoof who will bring these powerful and timely stories of gig workers to audiences worldwide,” said director Shannon Walsh.

“The Gig Economy promises convenience, freedom, opportunities and choice for both consumers and workers. Shannon Walsh’s essential The Gig Is Up, is a timely exposé of the dark-side and under-reported risks that threaten the hard-won labour rights fought for over the last century,” added Ana Vicente, Head of Sales, Dogwoof.