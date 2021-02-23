Tiger Woods Car Crash: Cops Saw No “Evidence Of Impairment” At Scene, Says LA Sheriff; Iconic Golfer Has “Serious” Injuries On Both Legs

“Deputies at the time they did not see any evidence of impairment,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva today at a press conference on Tiger Woods’ car crash earlier Tuesday. “He was alive and he was conscious, and that’s the extent of that,” added the top cop.

“What we’re (sic) at is signs of under the influence of either narcotics, medication, alcohol, order of alcohol, all these different things that would give you an idea in their behavior, but there was none present,” Sheriff Villanueva went on to say, noting that a follow up probe would make any final determination. The subsequent investigation will also examine if the accident may have been due to “distracted driving” like texting, the Sheriff said.

“It was brought to my attention that he had serious leg injuries and that was assessed at the incident,” said LA County Fire Department chief Daryl Osby also of Woods’ condition at the crash scene. “There were no other life endangering injuries to my knowledge.”

The seat belted Woods was “not able to stand under his own power,” LASD Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, who was first on the scene, said today.

The SUV Woods was driving northbound and downhill on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Palos Verdes crossed the median into the incoming lane. With Woods the only person in the SUV, the vehicle then smashed through signs, sheared a tree, hit the curb, rolled and crashed off the side of the residential street just before 7:12 AM Tuesday.

Suffering from multiple injuries in both legs, the multiple PGA Tour winner was transported to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center around 7:30 AM Tuesday because the facility is a trauma center. Soon after the LACFD pulled the conscious Woods out of the shattered vehicle, the barrier breaking golfer was on the operating table and undergoing surgery, his agent Michael Steinberg confirmed in a statement. The infamous “jaws of life” were not used in getting the trapped Woods out of the SUV, Chief Osby clarified this afternoon.

This is not the first time Woods has been involved in more than a fender bender.

In 2009, he crashed his car into a fire hydrant near his Florida home. The incident proved to be the opening first round in long unveiling of his personal affairs that displayed a very different side to the supposedly clean cut sportsman. In 2017, police found the golfer asleep in his parked car, and he was arrest for DUI after failing a field sobriety test. After that crash, it was reported that Woods had a plethora of painkillers in his system, some of which had been prescribed due to a back surgery that same year.

Complicating matters for 45-year old Woods this time is the fact that he had back surgery again in January. The procedure, his fifth on the area, was to take out part of a pressurized disc that was on a nerve.

Various LASD deputies remained on the scene in the pricey and resort filled coastal town to investigated the wreck, as did members of the County Fire department. Manufactured by Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury division, the 2021 courtesy car was removed from the crash site in the last hour on the back of a flat truck.

The Lomita station of the LASD will “be conducting the traffic investigation and it’ll take then from days to several weeks to get the whole thing together,” stated Sheriff Villanueva at today’s presser. Villanueva noted that area has a high frequency of accidents in part because of the curved hill. In fact, another accident occurred this morning right there as passing drivers became distracted looking at Woods’ crash site, Villanueva revealed in today’s press conference.

The relatively concise press conference was carried on all local networks, as well as CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. The news of Woods’ accident has pretty much dominated cable news, even with major political events in DC Tuesday.

Seen playing gold with NBA legend Dwyane Wade and others yesterday at the Rolling Hills Country Club, Woods was out in LA to host a PGA Tour gathering and to film a series of videos for GolfTV and Discovery.