3 People Critically Injured After Explosion, Fire In Santa Clarita North Of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call late Tuesday afternoon about an explosion at 25104 Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita. Initial indications from LAFD were that three people were burned critically and were transported by paramedics to the hospital.

UPDATE: Forward progress of fire halted at one acre. Three critical burn patients transported by Paramedics after an initial report of a explosion. PIO en route to scene. Initial dispatch @ 16:45. #RyeFire #LACoFD — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) February 3, 2021

There are conflicting reports about whether or not the incident occurred on a film set. The Associated Press identified it as such, but did not name the production. The local Santa Clarita Signal said the address matched a popular filming location but said no permit had been issued for the site, according to Evan Thomason, an economic development associate who leads the city’s film office. KABC7 said in its live report that the location looked more like a prop storage facility. Later in the evening, the Signal reported that Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny confirmed the explosion occurred “at a business within the industrial park” and not a movie set.

What the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff called a “loud explosion” also started a fire on a nearby hillside that was stopped at 1 acre. The short-lived blaze was dubbed the Rye Fire.

The SCV Sheriff said that “fire crews and hazmat resources” were conducting and investigation after the fire was extinguished.