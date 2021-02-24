Thom Beers Plants CBD Reality Series ‘Kings Of Kush’ At Vice TV

EXCLUSIVE: Deadliest Catch and Ice Road Truckers creator Thom Beers is planting his latest seed in TV ground with a reality series about CBD.

Beers is producing Kings of Kush for Vice TV.

The series, which launches on the cable network on March 2, follows Anthony “Sully” Sullivan, a celebrity TV pitchman best known as the OxiClean guy, as he launches a new hemp farming venture.

Sully took a departure from his 30-year career in selling products on TV when his daughter was born with a rare genetic disorder and needed an alternative to prescription medication. After witnessing the benefits of CBD, he started a 116-acre organic hemp farm and enlisted his friend and TV adventure racer Dave Christian to help, although neither of them knew anything about farming.

Despite this, they built Montkush Farms in Vermont and let Beers, who founded Original Productions and previously ran FremantleMedia North America, and his team film it.

Also in the series is Survivor winner Ethan Zohn, a longtime friend of the pair’s, who battled cancer and relied on cannabis in his post-cancer recovery. After learning of the mission, Ethan joined the crew and spent the summer at the farm becoming an investor himself.

Kings of Kush will be distributed internationally by Fremantle after global rights were secured by Harry Gamsu, Vice President of Non-Scripted Acquisitions.

“As a consumer, I knew if I couldn’t navigate CBD, there are plenty of others with the same confusion,” said Sullivan. “Coming from a 30-year career in advertising, it was clear we had to film this to help educate to help understand CBD. People have been experiencing the benefits of cannabis for decades, but when it hits home and helps you personally, there is a much larger purpose. If I can be a champion of this and help other people along the way, it is all worth it.”

“When Sully called me and said he’s farming hemp in Vermont, I had to see it for myself, the British pitchman farming?,” added Zohn. “More importantly I had to be a part of creating the plant based medicine that is helping me heal.”

Watch the trailer below.