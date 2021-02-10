‘This Is Us’ Returns To Action To Top Tuesday Ratings

NBC’s flagship drama This Is Us returned with a new episode Tuesday after being sidelined three weeks because of Covid-related production delays and was welcomed as primetime’s top-rated show, drawing a 1.0 rating and 4.99 million viewers. CBS won the night overall in both metrics meanwhile on a rare night these days of almost all original fare.

CBS’ lineup included returns after a week off of NCIS (0.9, 9.47M), Tuesday’s most-watched show, followed by FBI (0.8, 7.55M) and FBI: Most Wanted (0.6, 5.48M), all steady with their last originals January 26.

NBC was second in the demo overall with This Is Us bookended by Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.13M) and Nurses (0.3, 1.92M), both even with last week. This Is Us’ last original episode was January 12; it was up a tenth from that episode last night.

ABC was second in viewers Tuesday with an all-original lineup of To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.76M), up a tenth, Black-ish (0.4, 2.32M) down a tenth, and Mixed-ish (0.4, 1.93M) and noir drama Big Sky (0.6, 3.54M) steady.

The CW’s night included originals of Two Sentence Horror Stories (0.1,520,000) and Trickster (0.1, 370K), both even.