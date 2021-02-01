‘The Young And The Restless’: Donny Boaz Exiting As Chance

Donny Boaz, who has portrayed Chance Chancellor on The Young and the Restless since 2019, will appear today for the final time.

Boaz revealed the news on Instagram Sunday. “Sad news: Tomorrow, Monday, 02/01/21, as of now… will be my last air date on ‘The Young and The Restless.’ Here’s what I know… I was told that Chance is NOT being replaced or killed off. He’s just not gonna be there anymore, Boaz wrote.

Boaz went on to thank the show and his fans, and paid a special tribute to Melissa Ordway, who plays his wife, Abby on TYATR. “@mel_ordway I know I said I wanted us to be the greatest daytime tv couple ever, I aimed high, I’m sorry we didn’t get to see it through. Working with you has been my absolute pleasure and I can easily say that you are one of the greatest actresses I’ve ever had the privilege to work with. You deserve an Emmy…”

He closed his post with “And that’s a wrap. I am now a free agent. Time to get work.”

In all, Boaz appeared in 108 episodes of The Young and the Restless. His additional credits include P-Valley, Star Trek: Picard, NCIS: New Orleans and Lucifer.