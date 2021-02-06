‘The White Tiger’ Is Number One On Netflix In 64 Countries, Announces Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Will Be Seen By 24M Households

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted on Friday that Ramin Bahrani’s film adaptation of The White Tiger in which she stars has reached number one on the service in 64 countries and would be seen by 24 million households in its first four weeks.

Ava DuVernay and Chopra Jonas are executive producers on the project in which the latter also stars. It’s been getting an awards push from Netflix and the viewer numbers won’t hurt with that.

Director Ramin Bahrani’s film focuses on class conflict and that theme plays strong in India. Its caste system traditions still linger despite reforms and an upward economic trajectory. Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel, on which the film is based, focuses on a master and servant, the latter of whom has little hope of rising above his station.

In addition to Chopra Jonas, the pic stars newcomer Adarsh Gourav as a bright youth who learns to play the system and to rise as high as a member of his class can. Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao plays the pampered son of a wealthy businessman form whom the youth drives and waits on. Chopra Jonas plays the son’s wife, who grew up in America and has little regard for class tradition and subservience.

The actress posted a personal statement alongside the numbers from Netflix.

“It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story,” she wrote on Instagram. “The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring. Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings.”