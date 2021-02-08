NBC Orders U.S. Remake Of BBC Game Show ‘The Wheel’

The Wheel, the British game show hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre, is heading to the U.S. NBC has ordered a 10-part series based on the BBC format, the latest UK entertainment format adapted by the U.S. network following its reboot of Weakest Link with Jane Lynch.

The series, which launched in the UK last year and is produced by Hungry McBear Media, sees celebrities attempt to help contestants win money via a spinning wheel.

In each show, seven celebrities are strapped to the circumference of the giant wheel. Each celebrity has brought one area of expertise to the show – and it is on these areas that the contestants must answer questions. The contestants themselves are underneath The Wheel, on another smaller wheel. This contestant wheel is spun, and whichever contestant is randomly selected, rises up on their chair, to take their place at the center of The Wheel and begin the game.

The contestant at the center of The Wheel is in control – if they can stay there until the end of the show then they could win a prize. However, one wrong answer or spin of The Wheel and they’ll be back down to the Contestant Wheel, and they might never return.

The U.S. version will be produced by Warner Bros Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division and Hungry McBear. It will be exec produced by McIntyre, Dan Baldwin, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karzen.