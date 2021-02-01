‘The Walking Dead’ Extended 10th Season To Debut On AMC+ Ahead Of Linear Premiere; New Images Unveiled

Fans of The Walking Dead will be happy to hear that AMC+ will debut the first episode of the horror series’ extended 10th season on February 21 ahead of its linear premiere on February 28 at 9PM ET/PT on AMC. To sweeten the deal, all subsequent episodes will debut early on the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday before hitting AMC beginning March 4. AMC also released a new promo, photos and key art for the new extended season which you can see below.

When we last left The Walking Dead, we saw the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

The extended season will include six episodes and find the survivors shaking recovering from the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, the survivors attempt to persevere.

Check out the key art and images from the new season below.

Courtesy of Josh Stringer/AMC