‘The Walking Dead’ Producer-Writer Jim Barnes Inks Overall Deal With AMC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: The Walking Dead writer-producer Jim Barnes is expanding his relationship with AMC Studios, signing an exclusive, multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the hit zombie apocalypse series. Under the pact, Barnes will develop and produce new series for AMC’s television networks and streaming platforms and third-party buyers. He’ll continue to serve as co-executive producer on the upcoming 11th and final season of The Walking Dead, as well as develop and supervise projects for AMC Studios.

“We’re excited to expand our creative relationship with Jim, who has been an invaluable partner on The Walking Dead,” said Ben Davis, executive vice president of scripted programming for AMC Studios and AMC Networks Entertainment Group. “Jim is an imaginative and engaging storyteller with a mastery of building vivid, epic worlds and we look forward to building more of these worlds together.”

During his tenure at The Walking Dead, Barnes penned three episodes in season 10 – Ghosts, One More, and Stalker – the latter of which garnered praise as a throwback to the slasher genre and Halloween, with fan favorite villain Beta tearing his way through the community in a Michael Myers-esque rampage. He was also co-credited with the story for the season 10 finale and has been tapped by showrunner Angela Kang to co-write the final season premiere of the landmark series with her.

“In 2019, I was beyond thrilled to be invited by the amazing Angela Kang into The Walking Dead Universe. It’s a dream job, based on a comic series that I’ve been devouring since issue #1,” said Barnes. “To now be invited to the table by the company responsible for The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad and Mad Men is incredible. I cannot wait to see what this partnership brings, and am excited to be working with an amazing studio that continues to break the mold and inspire with landmark, elevating storytelling.”

Barnes is an alumnus of the Warner Bros. Workshop, and his credits include Revolution, Falling Skies, Gotham and Timeless. He is repped by Writ Large and attorney Jared Levine at Morris Yorn.