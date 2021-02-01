‘The Voice’ Gets Season 20 Premiere Date On NBC

We have a return date for The Voice. NBC has slotted Monday, March 1 at 8 PM ET/PT for the Season 20 premiere of the four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series, which also marks the show’s 10th anniversary.

Nick Jonas will be back in the red chair alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton for Season 20. Carson Daly returns as host.

Battle advisors this season include Grammy-winning artist Luis Fonsi on Team Kelly, Emmy-and Golden Globe Award-winning actor and musician Darren Criss on Team Nick, Grammy-winning R&B singer Brandy on Team Legend, and Grammy-winning country music duo Dan + Shay on Team Shelton.

The Voice heads into its 20th season on the heels of strong ratings for Season 19 which averaged a 2.0 in 18-49 and 10.6 million viewers in total audience measurement. In all, The Voice reached over 50 million people across linear and digital platforms.

The Voice is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.