‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot Canceled By CBS All Access After 2 Seasons

The second season of the reboot of The Twilight Zone was submitted for your approval, to borrow the famous phrase of original sci-fi creator Rod Serling. Apparently, there wasn’t enough approval, as sources have confirmed to Deadline that CBS All-Access won’t continue with the show for a third season. The cancelation was revealed on Wednesday when The Twilight Zone was not listed among the CBS All Access series set to continue on the service as it transforms into Paramount+.

Julie McNamara, executive VP and head of programming for Paramount+, praised the series as the network bids farewell. “Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg and the entire production team truly reimagined The Twilight Zone for the modern age. They upheld the classic series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling and pushed today’s viewers to explore all new dimensions of thought-provoking and topical themes that we hope will resonate with audiences for years to come.”

The 10-episode second season of the anthology series, reimagined by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, gad such stars as Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jurnee Smollett, and Damon Wayans Jr. on board. Apparently, it wasn’t enough.

The season two cast and episode titles, in no particular order, included:

Episode: “8”

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (Community, Stargirl) and Brandon Jay McLaren (UnREAL, Graceland)

Written by Glen Morgan

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, Let’s Be Cops), David Krumholtz (The Deuce, Evel), Natalie Martinez (Reminiscence, The I-Land), and Paula Newsome (Barry, Chicago Med)

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (Blackkklansman, Black Mirror) and Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us, Pitch)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Jen McGowan

Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea) and Greta Lee (Russian Doll, High Maintenance)

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins

Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (Space Force, Lower Decks), Sky Ferreira (Baby Driver, Twin Peaks), Paul F. Tompkins (BoJack Horseman, Comedy Bang! Bang!), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911! Night at the Museum” franchise)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (Deadpool franchise, Homeland), Colman Domingo (If Beale Street Could Talk, Fear the Walking Dead) and Tony Hale (Veep, Toy Story 4)

Written by Jordan Peele

Directed by JD Dillard

Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (Grace and Frankie, Blindspotting), Daniel Sunjata (Graceland, Rescue Me), and Billy Porter (Pose, Like a Boss)

Written by Win Rosenfeld

Directed by Peter Atencio

Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (Fear the Walking Dead, Dharma & Greg), Chris Meloni (The Handmaid’s Tale, 42), and Tavi Gevinson (Person to Person, Enough Said)

Written by Alex Rubens

Directed by Christina Choe

Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy

Written by Heather Anne Campbell

Directed by Tayarisha Poe

Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror: USS Callister) and Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love)

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini

Directed by Mathias Herndl

Dominic Patten and Dino Ramos contributed to this report