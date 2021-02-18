Netflix To Offer ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Free For 48 Hours To Commemorate Verdict Anniversary

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Shenkman, Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne and Alex Sharp in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Niko Tavernise/Netflix

Netflix said Thursday that it is making Aaron Sorkin’s Oscar-buzzed movie The Trial of the Chicago 7 available for free on for 48 hours this week to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the verdict in the trial at the center of the film. The news comes as Chicago 7 has been building momentum this awards season with five Golden Globe nominations, three SAG Awards noms and named one of AFI’s 10 best films of the year.

The pic will be made available globally on Netflix’s YouTube channel for 48 hours beginning Friday at 12 a.m. PT. It will not require a subscription to view it.

Chicago 7 centers on the real-life events of 1968, after a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters planning to protest the Democratic National Convention in Chicago were charged for inciting riots. Sorkin wrote and directed the pic, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp and Jeremy Strong.

Sorkin said Thursday in a blog post said the pic helps to remember “the real patriots who inspired a generation – actually, generations – to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our U.S. Constitution, along with the courageous voices that continue to do so today. It’s our honor to share their story with the world.”

Netflix acquired the pic from Paramount and released it October 2 on the platform.

