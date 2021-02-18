‘The Toys That Made Us’ Producer The Nacelle Company Launches Podcasting Studio & Preps Debut Slate

EXCLUSIVE: The Nacelle Company, the company behind series including Netflix’s Down To Earth with Zac Efron and Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us, is moving into podcasting with the launch of its own studio.

The company has finished construction on the studio in Burbank and will kick off the move with a slate of shows.

Its launch slate includes A Toy Store Near You, Who Do You Think You Are? with Gates McFadden, The Billy Galaxy Podcast, Secret Histories of Nerd Mysteries and For The Culture.

“Many companies make podcasts and then try to turn them into TV shows, for some reason we like to do things the hard way, so some of our first shows are based off of TV shows that we already have on the air,” said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of The Nacelle Company.

Launch Slate:

A Toy Store Near You

Actress, vlogger and writer Victoria Bennett aka Bevin hosts this series that serves as a follow up with store owners featured in A Toy Store Near You for in-depth conversation, updates on their respective businesses, and what was left on the cutting room floor.

Who Do You Think You Are? with Gates McFadden

Actress and choreographer Gates McFadden, who has worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Muppets Take Manhattan, hosts this light-hearted and intimate sit-down conversational series featuring close friends and former co-stars reminiscing on careers, personal life and Star Trek.

The Billy Galaxy Podcast

Billy Galaxy, owner of Billy Galaxy Vintage Toys and Collectibles, is something of a pop-culture archeologist. During his adventures in tracking down treasures for his shop, and personal collection, he’s befriended a multitude of equally fascinating characters, who he’ll sit down to talk with in this new series.

Secret Histories of Nerd Mysteries

Two friends, Austin and Brenda, delve into the rich history of niche nerd topics near dear to their hearts in their own loose and light-hearted way, diving into topics such as the origins of Chuck E. Cheese, the controversial Sega CD game Night Trap and the Disney cult-hit Emperor’s New Groove.

For The Culture

Toy designer David Vonner and creative director Adam Van Wickler get together for a lively, uncensored, insider-perspective of toy collection, the toy industry and of course, toy culture. Moderated by Nacelle producer Richard Mayerik.