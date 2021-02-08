‘The Split’: BBC, SundanceTV’s Abi Morgan Divorce Drama Renewed For Third & Final Season

The BBC and AMC’s SundanceTV have renewed Sister relationship series The Split for a third and final season.

Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Chukwudi Iwuji are all set to reprise their roles in the drama, which is set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit.

Created and written by The Iron Lady scribe Abi Morgan, Season 3 has attached Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton, The Crown) as lead director. Little Chick co-produces the drama with Sister.

Morgan said: “It’s great to be back writing for the Defoe Family, and to dive once more into to the complications of their lives and those of their clients. In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world.”

Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and executive producer Lucy Dyke added: “When Abi first came to us with The Split, she envisioned it as a trilogy. And it’s been a constant joy to work so closely with her to bring to life her beautifully truthful study of modern marriage.”

Featherstone, Morgan, Dyke, and the BBC’s Lucy Richer executive produce. Emma Genders is the producer. Casting continues with filming due to start in 2021.