‘The Simpsons’ Brings Edna Krabappel Back To Pay Tribute To Late Marcia Wallace

On Sunday night’s episode of The Simpsons titled “Dairy Queen”, the audience gets treated to a visit from a familiar face — and voice that became iconic in the long-running Fox animated series.

In the episode, Bart stumbles upon the diary of Edna Krabappel, who was voiced by the late, great Marcia Wallace, who won an Emmy for the role in 1992. For more than 175 episodes, she was known as Bart’s teacher as well as Ned Flanders’ second wife. The result is a very heartfelt tribute to the actress who died unexpectedly in 2013 at the age of 70.

The Simpsons always remembered the character and the actress who voiced Bart’s teacher and Ned Flanders’ second wife. Shortly after she died, we saw Bart write “We’ll really miss you Mrs. K” on the chalkboard in the opening credits. In addition, an episode in March 2014 featured Ned Flanders reminiscing about his late wife.

The memory of Wallace lived on with “Dairy Queen”, which was supposed to air last week but was pushed due to NASCAR weather delays. Nonetheless, audiences were treated to the Edna Krabappel tribute. The official Simpsons Twitter account teased the tribute on Sunday saying, “Join us for a trip down memory lane with Mrs. K tonight.”

To make the episode even more heartfelt, Wallace’s real voice was used, according to Deadline’s sister site Variety. With the permission of the Wallace estate, executive producer Al Jean said that they used lines she had said previously on the show which fit into the storyline.

The tribute was emotional, but we’re sure this isn’t the last time The Simpsons will remember the legacy of Wallace and her memorable character of Edna Krabappel.