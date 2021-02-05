‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Renewed For Season 2 By Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will be back for a second go-round. On the heels of the Season 1 finale, Bravo has renewed the popular reality series for a second season.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the series, which ranked as a top five new unscripted series on cable in 2020 among P18-49. The season 1 premiere has drawn 3.2 million total viewers across all platforms to date and marked Bravo’s biggest series launch in nearly five years among P25-54 and P18-49.

The first season will come to an official close with a three-part reunion, kicking off Wednesday, February 10 at 10 pm ET/PT on Bravo. In it, host Andy Cohen sits down in-person with housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah to discuss all of the dramatic moments from the inaugural season. Reunion Part 2 airs Wednesday, February 17 at 10 pm ET/PT and Reunion Part 3 follows Wednesday, February 24, also at 10 pm ET/PT.



The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is produced by Shed Media, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television, InventTV and MikeTV with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Sergio Alfaro, Michaline Babich, Luke Neslage, Lori Gordon and Adam Karpel serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also serves as an executive producer.