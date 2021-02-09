BBC Renews Remake Of ‘The Rap Game’ For Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC’s youth service BBC Three has renewed its remake of Lifetime series The Rap Game for a third season.

The series, which sees talented MCs compete for a record deal, is made by Fremantle UK producer Naked, which is currently crewing up for the Season 3 shoot. Casting is underway and the show will premiere later in the year.

Hosted by DJ Target, Krept, and Konan, Season 2 premiered last October. The six-part series was executive produced by Naked creative director Tom O’Brien and Cam de la Huerta.

Fremantle took full control of Naked last year in an acquisition that saw founder Simon Andreae, the former Fox head of alternative entertainment, move upstairs to become the production group’s UK chief executive.

Since then, Naked has hired Channel 4’s Fatima Salaria as MD and inhaled the productions of sister company Boundless, including the UK version of The Apprentice and Grand Designs. The outfit is currently making Cara Delevingne-fronted Planet Sex for BBC Three and Hulu, as well as ITV2 dating series Secret Crush.