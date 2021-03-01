‘The Queen’s Gambit’: “Bringing Sexy Back To Chess” With Golden Globes Win

The Queen’s Gambit won the board with its Golden Globes prize.

The Netflix chess drama beat Normal People, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox to win the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Exec producer William Horberg read out a laundry list of people to thank with his speech.

He thanked Allan Scott for securing the rights to Walter Tevis’ book three years before star Anya Taylor-Joy was born and thanked the star herself. “Anya Taylor-Joy, my heart, how can someone who is such an absolute joy to work with be literally named hyphen-Joy?”

He made particular mention of Scott Frank, who wrote and directed the seven-part series. “You’re the only one I know who could bring the sexy back to chess. In a dark year, you somehow managed to refurbish the whole world’s tranquillity, while completely leaving your own neurosis untouched,” he said.

It topped off a great night for the show, which also saw Taylor-Joy win the award for best actress in the category, as well as a big night for Netflix.