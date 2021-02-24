‘The Profit’ & ‘Streets Of Dreams’ Host Marcus Lemonis Takes Stake In Zero Point Zero Production

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime The Profit and Streets of Dreams host Marcus Lemonis is getting into business with Zero Point Zero Production. Lemonis has made an investment in ZPZ, a leading film and television production company founded by Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins, and also will serve as ZPZ’s chairman.

Zero Point Zero is behind Streets Of Dreams, a five-part docuseries hosted by Lemonis, aired earlier this year on CNBC.

Under the partnership, ZPZ will expand its non-fiction portfolio with content focusing on lifestyle (home, food, travel and fashion), business (corporate branded work, custom corporate content, entrepreneurship, investing, personal finance and wealth management) and a 360-degree approach around sports and the business of sports. Additionally, it aims to provide a creative environment for smaller and underexposed production entities who could benefit from such synergies.

“We had a wonderful opportunity to work with Marcus on our new critically acclaimed series, Streets of Dreams, last year”, Tenaglia said. “We began discussing the prospect of a deeper partnership that would leverage our respective expertise. Marcus’ business acumen and creative sense for content coupled with our production expertise is a powerful combination. And Marcus holds in high regard ZPZ’s core mission: to empower visionaries, inspire action, and connect humanity.”

As part of its accelerated growth strategy, Zero Point Zero has named veteran industry executive James Bolosh, as President and Partner. Bolosh previously served as SVP Programming and Development at CNBC, and also held senior exec positions at A+E Networks’ Lifetime & FYI, and MTV.

“James provides the historical expertise, the foresight and the work ethic to make us collectively better. He will help us streamline our efforts and focus on the future,” Tenaglia and Collins said.

Zero Point Zero is known for its award-winning content spanning film, documentaries, television and branded corporate work. The company has received over 50 Primetime Emmy nominations and 15 wins, along with 33 Daytime Emmy nominations and 14 wins, 12 James Beard Awards nominations and 6 wins, a TCA and Peabody award, among others.

Lemonis has hosted CNBC’s business investment show The Profit since its launch in 2013.

The Lemonis/Tenaglia/Collins partnership is repped by Lance Klein at WME.