‘The Power’: Rob Delaney, Alice Eve & Edwina Findley Among Cast Additions On Amazon Thriller

Rob Delaney, Alice Eve and Edwina Findley are the latest stars set to join the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s The Power. The 10-part global thriller based on Naomi Alderman’s bestselling novel of the same name, comes from Chernobyl producer Sister and Emmy-winning The Handmaids Tale director Reed Morano.

In The Power all teenage girls in the world suddenly develop the power to electrocute people at will. It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. The Power follows a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Moldova, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.

Delaney, Eve and Findley will recur as Tom, Kristen and Helen, respectively. The newly added stars will act opposite Tim Robbins, Leslie Mann, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marson, Daniela Vega and Auli’i Cravalho. Also joining the cast in recurring roles are Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Sam Buchanan, Juliet Cowan and Simbi Ajikawo (aka Little Simz.)

Arichi Rush, Gerrison Machado, Pietra Castro and Zrinka Cvitešić join The Power cast as series regulars.

Delaney’s Tom is an authoritative, yet warm silver-fox new anchor loved by the audience with a reassuring presence. Eve’s Kristen is Tom’s younger, ambitious co-anchor who is smarter than she looks. Together they chart the slow but inexorable change in attitudes as the phenomenon unfolds.

Findley’s Helen is the highly competent and trusted advisor to Margot Cleary-Lopez (Mann). Cvitešić’s Tatiana Moskalev is the wife of Moldovan President Viktor Moskalev. She is fiercly intelligent and capable of so much more than most of the men around her realize.

Lloyd, Buchanan and Cowan play Ricky Monke, Terry Monke and Barbara Monke, respectively. They are the sons and wife of Bernie Monke (Marsaon) and the step-family of Roxy Monk (Ria Zmitrowicz). Rush plays Darrell Monke, the youngest son of Bernie Monke and step-brother of Roxy Monke.

Ajikawo, Machado and Castro appear as Adunola, Matt and Izzy, respectively.

The Power is also executive produced by Alderman, Morano, Jane Featherstone, Claire Wilson and co-executive produced by Sarah Quintrell. Tim Bricknell produces.