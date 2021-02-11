‘The Players Table’ Starring Sydney Sweeney & Halsey Lands At HBO Max For Series Development

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has put in development The Players Table, a TV series based on Jessica Goodman’s bestselling debut novel They Wish They Were Us, starring Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and singer-songwriter Halsey in her television acting debut. The project, which was recently taken out by Endeavor Content, hails from Sweeney’s Fifty-Fifty Films, Jean-Marc Vallée and Nathan Ross’ Crazyrose. Annabelle Attanasio (Mickey and the Bear) is attached to write, direct and executive produce the project, which will be a co-production between HBO Max and Endeavor Content.

In The Players Table, the truth may as well be arbitrary in a world where no one says what they mean. In the affluent town of Gold Coast, Long Island — a community sustained by lies, complicity, and absolute moral decay — two young women (Sweeney and Halsey) come of age as they unravel the mystery of a classmates’ murder. But in order to understand what happened to their friend, they must first confront what’s happened to them.

Goodman also will executive produce. Dre Ryan will supervise and executive produce. Halsey will co-executive produce.

“This show is about what happens when young women aren’t taken seriously. It is about wanting to belong to something so badly you could die, and then realizing you actually want to break it into a million pieces,” said Attanasio.

The project originated with Sweeney who found the book, published on August 4 by Razorbill. The book was optioned by Endeavor Content and Crazyrose through the companies’ production and finance deal.

Sweeney, Vallée and Ross previously worked together on the Emmy-nominated Sharp Objects for HBO. Sweeney continues her relationship with HBO, co-starring on their Emmy-winning series Euphoria. Sweeney can be seen in Amazon/Blumhouse’s Nocturne and Amazon’s upcoming The Voyeurs.

Attanasio’s debut feature, Mickey and the Bear, premiered at SXSW 2019 and went on to make its international premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a part of their ACID division.

Halsey is repped by WME and Anti-Pop; Sweeney is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; Crazyrose, Vallée and Ross are represented by David Weber of Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern; Attanasio is repped CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Ryan is repped by WME; Goodman is repped by Paradigm.