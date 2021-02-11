‘The Overstory’ Series Adaptation In Works At Netflix From David Benioff, D.B. Weiss & Hugh Jackman

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have added another high-profile project to their Netflix development slate.

The duo is executive producing The Overstory, a series adaptation of Richard Powers’ acclaimed, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Hugh Jackman also serves as an executive producer on the project, currently in development.

Richard Powers’ twelfth novel, The Overstory is a sweeping, impassioned work of activism and resistance that is also a stunning evocation of the natural world. It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.

Richard Robbins wrote the pilot script and serves as executive producer, along with Bernadette Caulfield, the Game of Thrones exec producer who now serves as president of Benioff & Weiss’ production company. Powers serves as co-executive producer.

Jackman as well Benioff and Weiss are all big fans of the book, which was published in 2018 and won the Pulitzer in 2019, leading to them partnering on the adaptation. I hear there is a possibility for Jackman to act; a decision on that would be made down the road if/when the project is fully developed and gets a green light. Search is underway for a director.

As part of their overall deal with Netflix, Benioff and Weiss are currently at work as writers/executive producers on a series adaptation of the renowned and epic science fiction trilogy The Three-Body Problem with executive producer Alexander Woo; they are also executive producers on The Chair, a half-hour dramedy starring Sandra Oh from executive producer Amanda Peet.