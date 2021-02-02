‘The Nevers’: HBO’s Victorian Sci-Fi Drama Series Unveils Teaser & First-Look Images

We’re getting the first look at HBO’s new sci-fi drama series The Nevers, starring Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly. HBO has released a teaser and first-look images from the series that premieres in April on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The six-episode series is set in the last years of Victoria’s reign, when London is beset by the “Touched”: people – mostly women – who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities – some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.



The Nevers is created and executive produced by Joss Whedon; executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.

Whedon stepped away from the series in November, saying he was “genuinely exhausted”, but remains credited as creator and executive producer. Goslett took over showrunning duties for Whedon.

You can watch the teaser above. First-look images below.

HBO

HBO