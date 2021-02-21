‘The Muppets’ Contains Offensive Material, Declares A Disney+ Disclaimer

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer states. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the disclaimer says.

“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the statement concludes.

The Muppets was once celebrated for its depictions Native American, Middle Eastern, and Asian people.

But there are some moments that haven’t survived the change in attitudes since they first aired. For example, country singer Johnny Cash is seen performing in front of a Confederate flag in one episode. That former staple of southern country is now verboten, as seen by the recent apology from singer Luke Combs for his past use of it.