‘The Muppets’ Contains Offensive Material, Declares A Disney+ Disclaimer
Once again, it’s not easy being green. Disney has slapped a warning label on its streaming release of the children’s classic The Muppet Show, warning of “offensive content.”
Five seasons of the show started streaming on Disney+ on Friday. Prior to each viewing, a disclaimer warns of the dangers that lay ahead.
“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the disclaimer states. “Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the disclaimer says.
“Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe,” the statement concludes.
The Muppets was once celebrated for its depictions Native American, Middle Eastern, and Asian people.
But there are some moments that haven’t survived the change in attitudes since they first aired. For example, country singer Johnny Cash is seen performing in front of a Confederate flag in one episode. That former staple of southern country is now verboten, as seen by the recent apology from singer Luke Combs for his past use of it.
