‘The Moodys’: Season 2 Premiere Date & Promo For Fox’s Denis Leary-Elizabeth Perkins Comedy

Fox is in the mood for more Moodys. The network has set an April Fool’s Day premiere for Season 2 of The Moodys, its family comedy starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins. Have a look at the new promo above.

The series follows Sean Sr. and Ann Moody (Leary and Perkins) and their three adult children Dan (Francois Arnaud), Bridget (Chelsea Frei) and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel). The sophomore run finds the family again under the same roof.

Fox

Sean Sr. contemplating retirement – road trips across the country in an RV with Ann – while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated, and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof.

Guest stars this season include Gerry Dee, Josh Segarra and others.

Based on an Australian format, the series from CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment debuted in 2019 as a holiday events and was renewed in June as a regular family comedy. The Moodys is written by comedy veterans Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill, who executive produce alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Leary and Perkins. The second run begins Thursday, April 1, on Fox.