‘The Midnight Club’: Netflix Horror Series From Mike Flanagan & Leah Fong Sets Cast

The Midnight Club
Simon & Schuster

Netflix has set cast for The Midnight Club, a 10-episode horror series from Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, based on the creative works of bestselling author Christopher Pike. The series hails from Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures, which has been under a deal with Netflix since 2019.

“As we barrel toward the start of production on @intrepid’s new @netflix series THE MIDNIGHT CLUB, based on the work of Christopher Pike, I’m honored and thrilled to announce our cast,” Flanagan announced Monday on Twitter.

Pike’s The Midnight Club book was published by Simon and Schuster in 1994. It is set at Rotterdam Home, a hospice where teenagers with terminal illnesses went to die. The book revolves a group of five young men and women who met at midnight and told stories of intrigue and horror. One night they made a pact that the first of them to die would make every effort to contact the others from beyond the grave.

Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota portray the titular club of terminally ill young adults, Flanagan revealed.

Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel and Samantha Sloyan have been cast in supporting roles and Heather Langenkamp plays the doctor who presides over the hospice. Flanagan said we can expect “Some other familiar faces from previous Intrepid projects to pop up as guest stars along the way.”

“Anchoring the show as the enigmatic doctor who runs this hospice for young adults, I’m honored to welcome Heather Langenkamp. To horror fans like myself, Heather is royalty, and I am so excited to work with her,” Flanagan added.

Flanagan and Fong co-created the series and executive produce with Intrepid’s Trevor Macy, along with Julia Bicknell and Christopher Pike. Flanagan will direct the first two episodes.

