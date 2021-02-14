‘The Mauritanian’, ‘The World To Come’ And ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Enter Specialty Box Office Fray

As the specialty box office space continues to navigate the digital VOD and day and date waters, numbers are trickling in but, again, they don’t necessarily give a solid reflection of a film’s box office performance as they did in the before-times (aka pre-Covid). On this President’s Day holiday weekend, award season faves like A24’s Minari dropped in approximately 61 markets before heading to PVOD on February 26 while Sony Pictures’ French Exit had a very limited theatrical run. Both films did not reveal solid box office numbers, but the news that they are physically in theaters is a feat in itself.

However, STXfilms’ own awards season pic The Mauritanian directed by Kevin Macdonald opened in 245 theaters and earned an estimated $144K for its 3-day weekend and is projected to bank $170K for the holiday weekend. The film is based on the book “Guantanamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi and stars Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film tells the true story of Slahi’s fight for freedom after being detained and imprisoned without charge by the U.S. Government for years. The Mauritanian will be available PVOD starting March 2.

Related Story Michelle Pfeiffer Makes A 'French Exit', Robin Wright's Feature Directorial Debut 'Land' Hits Theaters - Specialty Preview

Bleecker Street’s own prestige period romance The World to Come starring Katherine Waterston and Vanessa Kirby debuted in 278 theaters and earned an estimated $42,552 and is on track to earn $48,935 for the 4-day weekend. Directed by Mona Fastvold, the film takes place in the American Northeast during the 19th century and follows Abigail (Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Kirby) as they find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. The film will hit digital on March 2.

Shifting from awards season fodder to genre-driven pics, the Kevin Lewis-directed horror-comedy Willy’s Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage debuted in 125 theaters and earned an estimated $88K. It’s forecasted to net an estimated $104K for the holiday weekend. Written by G.O. Parsons, the film finds a stranded loner fighting off animatronic mascots in the titular abandoned amusement park. The film opened in theaters as well as digital this weekend.

Other noteworthy openings for the weekend included the Telugu-language-film Uppena which is estimated to earn $204K for the 4-day weekend while Lionsgate’s psychological thriller Fear of Rain is on track to add $60K to its box office till after the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, musican Sia’s controversial pic Music is looking to post $31K for the holiday weekend.

NEW RELEASES

Fear Of Rain (Lionsgate) [85 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $50,000; Average $587; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $60,0000

The Mauritanian (STXfilms) [245 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $144,000; Average $588; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $170,000



Music (Vertical Entertainment) [174 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $27,000; Average $156; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $31,000

Uppena (Independent) [80 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $177,000; Average $2,210; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $204,000

Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media Films) [125 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $88,000; Average $701; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $104,000

The World to Come (Bleecker Street) [278 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $42,552; Average $153; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $48,935

A Writer’s Odyssey (CMC Pictures) [120 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $44,000; Average $370; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $54,000

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 16 [148 Theaters]; 3-Day Weekend $81,000; Average $545; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $97,000; Cume $10,276,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 9 [663 theaters]; 3-Day Weekend $161,000; Average $243; 4-Day Weekend $193,000; Cume $6,068,000

Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 4 [285 Theaters]; 3-Day Weekend $28,000; Average $98; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $32,000; Cume $636,164

Pinocchio (Roadside Attractions) – Week 8 [201 Screens]; 3-Day Weekend $33,315; Average $165; Cume $1,760,539

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 8 [733 Theaters]; 3-Day Weekend $183,000; Average $250; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $210,000; Cume $4,951,000

Supernova (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [179 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $15,540; Average $82; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $17,871; Cume $220,795

The War With Grandpa (101 Studios) – Week 19 [525 Theaters] 3-Day Weekend $190,000; Average $363; 4-Day Weekend Estimate $227,000; Cume $20,073,000