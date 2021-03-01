Jodie Foster Picks Up Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe Win For ‘The Mauritanian’: “I Just Never Expected To Ever Be Here Again”

Jodie Foster is adding another Golden Globe statuette to her collection. The actress nabbed her third Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture for her performance in the legal drama, The Mauritanian at tonight’s ceremony. “I think you made a mistake. I’m a little speechless. I just never expected to ever be here again,” Foster remarked before thanking her “amazing filmmakers.”

Foster won for her role as attorney Nancy Hollander, who fights for the freedom of Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a young man who was unjustly jailed by the U.S. for 14 years in Guantanamo Bay for being a 9/11 plot suspect.

During her acceptance speech, Foster made sure to thank the real-life Slahi. “You’ve taught us so much about being a human being. About being joyful and loving and forgiving. That’s a lesson you bring to everyone. “

Foster, who is also the recipient of the 2013 Cecil B. DeMille Award, beat out an impressive list of nominees including Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Amanda Seyfried, and Helena Zengel.