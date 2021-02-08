‘The Masked Singer’ & Wayne Brady-Hosted ‘Game Of Talents’ Get Premiere Dates On Fox

Fox has unveiled the premiere dates for The Masked Singer season 5 and the new Wayne-Brady hosted series Game Of Talents.

The Masked Singer season 5 and Game Of Talents will make a back-to-back premiere, debuting on Fox on Wednesday, March 10. Airing from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT The Masked Singer will return to its TV slot with Niecy Nash kicking the mystery singing competition off as guest host. The Reno 911 and Mrs. America actress will temporarily fill in for regular host Nick Cannon, who has contracted coronavirus. Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will also return. Leanne Rimes, who posed as “Sun” won the the competition back in December, with Aloe Blacc coming up in second place.

Following The Masked Singer at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wayne Brady takes the stage to host Game Of Talents. The Masked Singer Season 2 champ and Whose Line Is It Anyway? personality will emcee the hybrid series that pits two teams of contestants against each other as they attempt to figure out the hidden talents of the mystery performers for a chance of winning $200,000.

Fox Alternative Entertainment produces The Masked Singer with James Breen, Craig Plestis, Rosie Seitchik and Nick Cannon serving as executive producers. James Breen showruns. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.

Game of Talents is produced by Fremantle. Executive producers include Jeff Apploff and Wayne Brady.