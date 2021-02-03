Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Acts Of Crime’: Sam Esmail’s ABC Pilot Casts Four Series Regulars; Newcomer Candace Grace Set As Lead

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Near $15M+ For 'Passing', Rebecca Hall-Helmed Sundance Drama With Tessa Thompson & Ruth Negga
Read the full story

‘The Masked Singer’: Niecy Nash To Serve As Guest Host On Season 5 Of Fox Series After Nick Cannon Contracts Covid

'The Masked Singer'
Michael Becker / FOX

The Masked Singer is getting a new host — temporarily, at least.

Niecy Nash will stand in for Nick Cannon fronting the first batch of episodes of the Fox competition reality series after the entertainer contracted Covid-19, Deadline has confirmed.

This comes as production on Season 5 is set to start Thursday in Los Angeles. The show is set to return in March. Cannon is expected to return for later episodes once he recovers.

Nash has history with the network; she was a guest panelist on The Masked Singer last season and was a panelist on I Can See Your Voice, the network’s other mystery talent format, and has appeared in Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Scream Queens, The Bernie Mac Show and Family Guy.

Season 4 wrapped in December with LeAnn Rimes as the winner. That season featured 16 contestants, including the show’s first duet costume with Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black as the Snow Owls, the first with animatronic parts with Dr. Elvis Francois as the Serpent and the first puppet costume with Mark Sanchez as the Baby Alien.

Masked Singer was renewed in December. Variety broke the news.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad