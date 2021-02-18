‘The Masked Dancer’ Rips The Cover Off Its Winner For Its Season One Finale

Dancing and singing may be a mystery to many. But it makes for good television, and the season one finale of The Masked Dancer underlined that point tonight with a big surprise finish.

Similar in many ways to its cousin, The Masked Singer, the Masked Dancer is a dance competition with a twist — celebrity guests in colorful costumes and face masks are anonymous. They are joined by masked partners and back-up dancers as they execute moves from hip-hop to salsa and jazz to tap-dancing. Some of it is poetry in motion. Other parts, not so much.

Hosted by comic Craig Robinson, with panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale, The Masked Dancer sprinkles clues into the dance routines, leaving the panelists room to guess the identities.

*** SPOILER ALERT: Do not read further if you have not seen tonight’s show. ***

The winner of season one was “Cotton Candy,” aka three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas. The runner-up was “Sloth,” in real life the renowned dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Third place went to “Tulip,” who is really Mackenzie Ziegler, the actress, singer and media influencer.

The dancers may be decided, but the singing season is just around the corner. The Masked Singer will unveil its season five premiere on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox.

Watch Gabby Douglas’s unmasking moment below: