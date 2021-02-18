‘The Masked Dancer’ Season Finale Ratings Steady; ‘Chicago Med’ And ‘Chicago Fire’ Top Wednesday

NBC topped Wednesday’s primetime again with its Chicago suite. Chicago Med led the way, delivering a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.38 million viewers, the night’s largest audience in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliate numbers. Chicago Fire (0.9, 7.08M) dipped a tenth from last week, while Chicago P.D. (0.8, 5.72M) was close behind holding steady.

On Fox, a “Road to Finals” special (0.5, 2.64M) for The Masked Dancer kicked off the network’s night leading into the season finale (0.6, 3.08M) of the rookie reality dance competition, which matched last week’s numbers in the demo and grew in viewers.

CBS started the night holding steady with Tough As Nails (0.5, 3.34M). After a brief break, SEAL Team (0.5, 3.67M) and S.W.A.T. (0.4, 2.93M) returned and also held steady in the demo compared with their last fresh episodes.

Repeats of The Goldbergs, American Housewife, The Conners and Call Your Mother populated ABC’s night, which ended with a new episode of For Life (0.3, 1.45M), which ticked up a tenth in the demo.

The CW’s Riverdale (0.2, 617,000) climbed a rung in the demo and rebounded after hitting audience lows for last week’s time-jump episode. Nancy Drew (0.1, 418K) held steady.