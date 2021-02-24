The Lucas Brothers and Judd Apatow Team On Semi-Autobiographical Pic On Siblings At Universal

Following their WGA nomination for their work on Judas and the Black Messiah, comedians and writing duo the Lucas Brothers seem to have found their next project close to home. The siblings will write and star in a semi-autobiographical comedy about their lives as identical twins in Newark, New Jersey which will be produced by Judd Apatow through his Apatow Productions banner for Universal. Jarrad Paul and Andrew Mogel are set to co-write.

The Lucas Brothers’ film with Apatow is the latest in a series of projects announced amidst much critical acclaim as writers (story by) on the acclaimed Warner Bros film Judas and the Black Messiah. The guys have been nominated for a 2021 WGA Award for “Best Original Screenplay” for the film, a drama about the assassination of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max February 12. Already longtime favorites in the comedy world, they are also working on a reboot of Revenge of the Nerds with Seth MacFarlane as well as a comedy feature with Lord Miller and Universal were also recently announced.

The brothers are represented by Avi Gilbert at Fourth Wall Management, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman. Apatow is represented by UTA, Mosaic, and Ziffren Brittenham.