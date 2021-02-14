‘The Lost City Of D’: Paramount Sets 2022 Release For Channing Tatum-Sandra Bullock Romantic Comedy

The Lost City of D, starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, is set for 2022 release.

Paramount announced on Saturday that the romantic comedy from Adam and Aaron Nee received a wide release date for April 15, 2022.

Described as a Romancing The Stone-style romantic comedy, The Lost City of D follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Bullock will produce the pic via her Fortis Films along with Liza Chasin of 3dot Productions. Dana Fox penned the screenplay based on an idea by Seth Gordon, who is also producing under his Exhibit A Films banner.