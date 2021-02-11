‘The Last Of Us’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Breakout Bella Ramsey To Play Ellie In HBO Series

HBO has found one of its leads for the upcoming The Last Of Us series. Deadline confirmed that Game of Thrones breakout star Bella Ramsey, known for appearing as the pugnacious but brave Lyanna Mormont, will play Ellie.

Though HBO has yet to announce who will appear as Ellie’s companion Joel, the series based off Neil Druckmann’s 2013 video game is getting into shape. In January the premiere cable network announced that Beanpole helmer Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot. Druckmann will team with Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin to pen the television adaptation.

The Last Of Us takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a sickness that renders victims dangerous, blood-thirsty mutants. Hardened survivor Joel is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, breathtaking journey as unlikely duo depends on each other for survival.

The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, the Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog produce. Druckmann and Mazin executive produce alongside Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

In addition to her memorable character on Game of Thrones, Ramsey has also appeared in HBO’s His Dark Materials, The Worst Witch, Two for Joy and Princess Emmy. She is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant and Gang Tyre.

HBO first announced the video game series back in March, with the show landing an official series order in November. Eight years after the first game, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part II in June. The sequel game won a number of prizes at The Game Awards in December including Game of the Year.

