You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ Director Shaka King Corrects Misinformation About Black Panther Party, Focuses On Their “Vision For Bettering The World”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Gina Carano Hits Back, Sets New Movie Project With Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire: "They Can’t Cancel Us If We Don’t Let Them"
Read the full story

Paramount To Turn ‘The King & I’ Into New Film; Temple Hill Producing

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Paramount Pictures has acquired the rights to Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, and the studio aims to mount a moving and vivid retelling of the classic East meets West story.

Marty Bowen & Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill will produce. Concord, who acquired the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalogue in 2017, will also serve in a producing capacity.

The first film made from the stage musical was directed by Walter Lang and starred Yul Brynner and Deborah Kerr. The 1956 Fox film won five Oscars out of nine nominations, including a Best Actor win for Brynner. In the classic story, Anna Leonowens sets sail from England for Bangkok, Siam (now Thailand) to take the position of schoolteacher for the royal court of the King of Siam.

Studio believes this new adaptation brings a tremendous opportunity to reimagine this classic story with a contemporary perspective that explores diversity and the contrasting worldviews of the characters by drawing from real history and the musical.

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad