The Jeff Lipsky Collection To Stream On Kino Lorber’s Kino Now

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran indie executive and filmmaker Jeff Lipsky is hooking up with Kino Lorber to launch The Jeff Lipsky Collection on growing streaming service Kino Now. The collection, which becomes available on March 5, will include five out of seven of Lipsky’s directing efforts dating from 2006-2019. Other filmmakers who are similarly represented with Kino Now Auteur Collections include Jean-Luc Godard, Lina Wertmüller, Derek Jarman, István Szabó and F.W. Murnau.

On the Lipsky roster are Flannel Pajamas (2006), a relationship story co-starring Julianne Nicholson and Justin Kirk; family drama Twelve Thirty (2011), starring Jonathan Groff; surreal comedy Molly’s Theory Of Relativity (2013) with Sophia Takal and Lawrence Michael Levine; character study Mad Women (2015), co-starring Reed Birney and Jamie Harrold; and Holocaust-themed family drama The Last (2019), starring Rebecca Schull. Lipsky hopes to add his first film, 1997’s The End, to the collection as soon as its restoration is complete.

Says Lipsky, “Being inducted into the pantheon of Kino Now collections is a humbling honor. Richard Lorber and his late partner Don Krim were guardians and nurturers of the most electric and eclectic filmmakers, new and established alike, for longer than I can remember. A fantasy come true doesn’t even begin to describe what a special destination this is for both my past and future work.”

Lipsky’s work has been inspired by such filmmakers as John Cassavetes, Ingmar Bergman, Woody Allen and Mike Leigh whose films share a commonality of “themes of love and family, naturalistic dialog, and a knack for creating indelible, three-dimensional roles for women,” Lipsky explains. “When the characters in my scripts can attract the respect and the talents of actors like Julianne, Sophia, Rebecca, Mamie Gummer, Karen Young, Edie Falco, Hayley Feiffer, Portia Reiners, Kelsey Lynn Stokes, Cady Huffman, and Jill Durso, well, then more than half of my work as director is done. My desire to work with fiercely talented women extends to key positions behind the camera. Four of the producers of these six films are women, as are four of the cinematographers, all six of the first assistant directors, as well as the film editors of four of the films. All of these supremely gifted women elevate the characters and strengthen the fabric of each of these stories.”

Lipsky’s career was mentored by Cassavetes for whom he distributed A Woman Under The Influence, The Killing Of A Chinese Bookie and Opening Night. Lipsky also co-founded October Films, Lot 47 Films and Adopt Films, releasing such iconic films as Hester Street, My Dinner With Andre, My Life As A Dog, Stranger Than Paradise, Sid & Nancy, L.I.E., Barbara, Sister and Mike Leigh’s High Hopes and Life Is Sweet.