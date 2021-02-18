‘The Hunt’ Director Craig Zobel To Direct Sci-Fi Thriller For New Line

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Craig Zobel has been tapped to direct a yet-to-be-titled modern sci-fi thriller, which is set up at New Line. Evan Spiliotopoulos (Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, Beauty & the Beast) wrote the original script, while Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) penned the latest draft.

Plot details are being kept secret.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce the pic. He most recently produced the Netflix film, Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and has Disney’s Jungle Cruise set to release on July 30.

Scott Sheldon will serve as executive producer with Shelby Thomas overseeing the project for FlynnPictureCo.

Zobel most recently directed episodes and served as an exec producer on the forthcoming HBO limited series, Mare Of Easttown, starring Kate Winslet. He also directed the Blumhouse/Universal political thriller, The Hunt, which was released early last year. Other credits include Z for Zachariah and indie thriller Compliance. Zobel is repped by CAA Management 360, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.