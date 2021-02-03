‘The Great’ Star Elle Fanning On First Golden Globe Nom, Finding Her Power & What’s In Store For Season 2

“Huzzah!” was the reaction from the set of season 2 of The Great, where Elle Fanning, who was in the midst of filming, learned she had nabbed her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

“It was pretty exciting. Everyone obviously yelled ‘huzzah’ because that’s what we do on our show,” Fanning told Deadline.

She was nominated for Best Performance By an Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance as Catherine The Great in The Tony McNamara-created Hulu series, which picked up a nomination for Best Television Series.

Speaking on the show’s success, “I think it’s such a specific tone and I think it’s a beautiful, escapism to a historical world,” Fanning opined. “It’s very opulent, but there’s such a groundedness to it. It has that dark satire, comedic sense of humor that you can laugh at it but then the emotions really hit hard.”

The Great is a satirical show that tells the story of the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history with only a few occasional facts.

Like Catherine, Fanning found herself with a new set of powers when she signed on to also produce the series. “I felt like I was, as Elle, coming into my power and learning my authority and navigating that world, which is often male-led,” she shared. “I found myself there and had to find my voice in a sense. Catherine is the same way. She’s finding her power.”

With Season 2 on the horizon, Fanning didn’t give away much but hinted at what’s in store for Peter and Catherine’s already complicated relationship.

“Catherine, I feel, has a real soft spot for [Peter], which gets to be explored. Their relationship gets way more twisted. So we have a lot working together.”