‘The Gilded Age’: HBO Adds Four To Julian Fellowes’ Period Drama

EXCLUSIVE: The Gilded Age cast continues to grow.

Julian Fellowes’ HBO period drama has added four actors Sullivan Jones, Linda Emond, Michel Gill and Ward Horton – as recurring guest stars

Jones, who features in Ewan McGregor’s Netflix mini-series Halston, plays T. Thomas Fortune, born into slavery, who in the early 1880s becomes an influential member of the Black intellectual community in New York.

Emond, who was a series regular on AMC’s Lodge 49, plays Clara Barton, a pioneering nurse, who founded the American Red Cross.

Gill, who featured in Netflix’s House of Cards, plays Patrick Morris, husband of Anne Morris and a banker and Alderman.

Horton, who starred in The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle, plays Charles Fane, husband of Aurora Fane, a banker and Alderman belonging to the established American/New York upper class.

They join series regulars stars Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin and guest star Jeanne Tripplehorn.

The period drama, which is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, comes from the Downton Abbey team of Fellowes, producer Gareth Neame and director Michael Engler. It is an epic drama that follows the millionaire titans of New York City in the 1880s.

The story begins in 1882 — introducing young Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general, who moves into the New York City home of her thoroughly old-money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an accomplished African-American woman, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old-money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. In this exciting new world that is on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society or forge her own path?